Mercer County man sentenced for incest

A Mercer County man is sentenced to five to fifteen years in prison for sex crimes involving two family members.

Clifford Randall Robinson, 41, originally faced 97 counts of sexual assault, sexual abuse, and incest for crimes that took place between August 2011 and March 2013. You may recall, a mistrial was declared in August. Robinson entered a plea to two counts of incest in December.

According to Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler, Robinson was living in Louisiana with woman and adolescent child before his arrest last year.

Robinson must serve a minimum of five years in prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender following his release. Sitler says Robinson has served a year already and with good behavior the parole board could let him out in 2024.