3 wanted in Wytheville armed robbery - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

3 wanted in Wytheville armed robbery

Posted:
WYTHE COUNTY, VA (WVVA) -

Deputies in Wythe County are asking for the public's help identifying three people wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a travel plaza clerk.

The robbery took place on March 3 at the I-81 Travel Plaza located off exit 86. The three men, described as Hispanic, can be seen in the accompanying video. Deputies say they used a gun to rob the clerk. Two additional people could be seen in a dark-colored getaway vehicle. 

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, contact the Wythe County Sheriff's Office at 276-223-6068.

