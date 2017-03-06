Lawsuit set for trial against State Police in Mercer County teen - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Lawsuit set for trial against State Police in Mercer County teen's death

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) -

A judge has scheduled trial for later this month in a lawsuit filed by a Mercer County teenager's family against State Police and a trooper who fatally shot the teen.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail  reports Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey denied a State Police motion for summary judgment Friday. She scheduled the trial to start on March 13.

Eighteen-year-old Timothy Hill was fatally shot by Senior Trooper B.D. Gillespie in June 2014 following a struggle in Kegley.

According to court records, the shooting occurred after Gillespie's wife discovered underwear on his police cruiser and saw some males in their driveway. During the struggle, Gillespie says Hill reached for his gun. Hill was shot once in the head and once in the chest.

