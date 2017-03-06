Lawsuit set for trial against State Police in Mercer County teen's death

A New Jersey-based snack company is recalling cashews with sea salt, because the snack could include ground glass. The Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt were distributed in Virginia and West Virginia.More >>
According to the West Virginia State Police, "the circumstances of the fleeing vehicle, location, and lighting" were all contributing factors in the death of Lieutenant Aaron Crook.More >>
A woman is killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Raleigh County.More >>
Cleanup work has started on flood-control channels in the West Virginia community of Rainelle, which was ravaged by flooding last June.More >>
Task force officers in Fayette County have arrested nine people on drug trafficking charges.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Beckley firefighters were called to an abandoned house fire on Wednesday morning.More >>
City of Bluefiled Municipal electionsMore >>
A crew using a backhoe ruptures a natural gas main in Ghent.More >>
