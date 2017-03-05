Concord baseball sweeps Sunday double header over Lake Erie - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Concord baseball sweeps Sunday double header over Lake Erie

Posted:

After losing a late lead on Saturday afternoon to Lake Erie College, the Concord University baseball team responded with two wins over the Storm on Sunday.

The Mountain Lions won both games in walk-off fashion In game one Jakob Divers hit a sacrifice fly to right to bring in Chad Frazier. Game two Paul Williams hit a single to left to bring in Ryan Fralin.

The pair of wins improve Concord to 5-10. Next weekend they will host Mercer County rival Bluefield State. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.