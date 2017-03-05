Concord baseball sweeps Sunday double header over Lake Erie

After losing a late lead on Saturday afternoon to Lake Erie College, the Concord University baseball team responded with two wins over the Storm on Sunday.

The Mountain Lions won both games in walk-off fashion In game one Jakob Divers hit a sacrifice fly to right to bring in Chad Frazier. Game two Paul Williams hit a single to left to bring in Ryan Fralin.

The pair of wins improve Concord to 5-10. Next weekend they will host Mercer County rival Bluefield State.