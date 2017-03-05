Beckley hosts 45th annual "Biddy-Buddy" All-star Basketball Tourney

Elementary and middle school basketball teams from across the country are competing in an annual tournament in Beckley this weekend.

Thanks to Chick-fil-A and the YMCA of Southern West Virginia, the 45th annual Biddy-Buddy" All-star Basketball Tournament gives youth the opportunity to compete at a high level in the sport they are passionate about.

Venues across the city have been working together to host the games that feature students from fourth to eighth grades.

This year's tournament invited 60 teams and almost 600 student athletes.