Businesses bouncing back after last week's storms and power outages

After Wednesday's storms blew through the area, toppling utility lines and knocking out power for thousands in Fayette County, residents and businesses are slowly getting back into their normal routines.

DelFino's Pizza and Ice Cream on East Main St. in Oak Hill lost power on Wednesday and didn't have it fully restored until late Friday afternoon, costing owner Bobby Drennen around $8,000, due to loss of sales and having to throw away food.

While the storm hurt business for local restaurants, some area hotels were also affected by the power outages.

Several hotels located on U.S. Rte. 19 lost power, meaning some guests with reservations had to find somewhere else to stay.

The Days Inn Mount Hope near Crossroads Mall lost power for just a little while on Wednesday, allowing the hotel to accommodate locals without power, looking for a warm place to stay.

Typically at this time of year Days Inn would have about 30 occupied rooms. During the storm it handled around 60 to 70 reservations.

Sunday's lunch rush saw the return of DelFino's regular customers, a welcome sign for the staff that relies on their loyal business.

As this article was posted, just over 500 customers are still without power due to Wednesday's storm.

Appalachian Power spokesperson Phil Moye says they are hoping to restore power to those customers by the end of Sunday night.