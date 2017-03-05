AG hosting regional events for "National Consumer Protection Week"

Sunday, begins "National Consumer Protection Week" and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey's office will host events across the state aimed at consumer education and fighting fraud.

Morrisey says the goal is to collaborate with state and local agencies and consumer groups to raise awareness about consumer fraud.

He says when dealing with a possible scam, it's important to act quickly.

"If you come across a scammer or a scam, pick up the phone and call us,” Morrisey said. “That's critical. As soon as you're victimized or you hear about the scam, let us know and we can act. But this is the way we get the message out to protect West Virginians because at the end of the day we want people to know how to do the research and recognize the tricks of the trade."

If you think you've encountered a scam you should contact the Attorney General office's Consumer Protection Division hotline at 1-800-368-8808.