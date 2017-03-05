Crash on I-77 sends multiple people to hospital - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Crash on I-77 sends multiple people to hospital

Posted:
RALEIGH COUNTY (WVVA) -

A vehicle crash on I-77 sends multiple people to the hospital.

According to Raleigh County dispatchers, the accident was reported around 6:30 Sunday night. The crash occurred between a tractor trailer and another vehicle on southbound I-77 near mile marker 48.

Multiple fire departments and EMS responded. WV Turnpike officers are handling the investigation. 

Dispatchers did confirm that there were multiple transports to area hospitals. 

