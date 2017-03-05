Local radio station hosts its 17th annual Bridal and Special Events Spectacular

The spring season begins in just a few weeks that also means it's time for wedding season.

Saturday at the Mercer Mall, Star 95 held its annual Bridal and Special Events Spectacular.

Several different dress designers were featured as well as local businesses and vendors.

Organizers say the goal of the event is to remove the stress from once in a lifetime events.

"[The brides are] looking a the beautiful gowns we have in the fashion show. The girls planning their proms,” said Star 95 owner, Pat Tolley, “I know that I'm helping them. And their not having to go all over the state to find what they need. They can actually get everything they need under one roof.”

This is the seventeenth year for the event.