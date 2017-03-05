Princeton student raises funds for Operation Smile

A local Princeton student is trying to bring smiles to the world along side operation smile.

Princeton senior high student Hannah Cooke, was born with a cleft lip and over her lifetime has had several surgeries to correct it.

It cost around two hundred dollars per surgery.

Now the teen want to help those who can't afford it so she has joined forces with operation smile with an online fundraiser.

"I know when I was younger I asked my mom what kids that didn't have money for surgeries did. She said 'sometimes they just go without,' said Cooke.

“I didn't really like that and I decided to ask if I could raise money for those kids to have those surgeries done for them."

The Virginia-based organization provides funds for the surgeries to kids all over the world.

Operation Smile was founded in 1982. The volunteer based program has expanded to more than 60 countries. If you would like to donate and learn more, click here.