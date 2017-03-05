Young wrestlers take to the mat for MAWA preliminary district tournament

Several local school wrestling teams and wrestling clubs hit the mat as they aim to qualify for the Middle Atlantic Wrestling Association regional and national competition.

“I never like to be held down when i was kid. My uncle he wrestled in high school so I figured I'd try it,” said Hicks, “believe it or not I actually won my first match ever.”

“There was just no feeling in life I've ever had that way and from that moment on I knew wrestling was the thing i was going to do.”

Forza wrestling club coach David Trigg says the sport is more than just pinning someone down but providing the chance for a better education.

“They can get scholarships and get and education and learn life skills,” said the coach and wrestler.

“It's one on one. You know sometimes in life you're all by yourself and this gives you the inner strength to always set goals and do better for yourself and that's what we're teaching them not just about wrestling but life,” said Trigg.

For Hicks those goals are being reached his skills on the mat earned him a spot at Liberty University and he has this advice for anyone thinking about the sport.

“Do it. Do it with all your heart. Have fun with it. My biggest thing was over-thinking. Have fun with it you can only learn and get better. You can't get worse at something.”