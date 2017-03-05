UPDATE: Mother to be charged in fatal crash that killed two toddlers

The mother of two children killed in a crash on Interstate 64 in Cabell County will be charged with two counts of DUI causing death.

Milton, WV Police tell our NBC affiliate WSAZ that warrants will be served on Siera Lenise Burgess, 26, of Branchland, WV when she is released from the hospital.

Skylor Cooper, 3, and Sarah Cooper, 1, died at the scene Friday and Burgess' 7-year-old daughter is recovering. The crash happened near mile marker 30. Police say Burgess was headed east when she crossed the median and hit a truck hauling a camper.

Police have released the identities of two young children who were killed in an accident on Interstate 64 in West Virginia.

Media outlets report Milton police identified the victims as 3-year-old Skylor Cooper and 1-year-old Sarah Cooper.

Milton police say the children's mother, 26-year-old Siera Burgess of Branchland in Lincoln County, was driving an eastbound car that crossed the median and collided with a pickup truck and a tractor trailer on Friday night in Milton. Burgess underwent surgery at a Huntington hospital. Her 7-year-old daughter, Madelyn Burgess, also is hospitalized. Their conditions weren't immediately released.

No one in the other vehicles was injured.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

