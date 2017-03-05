UPDATE: Mother to be charged in fatal crash that killed two toddlers

An out-of-control vehicle sent a little girl to the hospital Sunday night in Princeton.More >>
The Greenbrier Economic Development Corporation held its annual dinner at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.More >>
What looks to be normal ball fields are actually contaminated with bacteria like E. Coli and salmonella from the floods last year, but soon the ball parks at Memorial Park in White Sulphur Springs will be safe for kids to play in.More >>
RHODELL, W.Va. (WVVA) Early voting is underway in Rhodell, a town of less than 200. The problem is no one is on the ballot.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Just six months into his first term, Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter delivered on a campaign promise to add and focus officers in the areas where they are desperately needed.More >>
Sunday's fatal fire in Jesse has been ruled arson.More >>
A Mercer County man was sentenced to a five to twenty-five years in prison for the sexual abuse of an 11-year old girl.More >>
A Mercer County man has died from injures he received in a motorcycle crash last week.More >>
