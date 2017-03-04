Wyoming East claims sectional title with win over Westside

The Wyoming East boys basketball team edged out their rival Westside 70-62 Saturday night in Beckley.

The third installment of the season series had more than just county bragging rights on the line. A sectional title and a home game in next week's regionals were on the line.

In the previous two meetings of the season the Wyoming East and Westside boys basketball teams had split the season series at one game a piece. Each team defeated the other on their rivals home floor.

East wins the season series 2-1.

The Warriors will host Shady Spring next week, while the Renegades will travel to play Bluefield.