Local avian organization helps nurse & release America's bird back into the wild

Organizers with the Three Rivers Avian Center along with professional naturalists and everyday birdwatchers spent Saturday in Hinton surveying and collecting data on the well being of America's bird--the bald eagle.

“It was one of the first species put on the endangered species lists it's actually one of the reasons the endangered species list was created,” said Executive Director, Wendy Perrone.

She said when the surveys in Southern West Virginia started twelve years ago the team was small.

“Now when we do the surveys we found that we get twenty, twenty-five, thirty people involved,” said Perrone.

“Anyone who see's one for the first time your jaw drops, your mouth drops open and you just kind of go wow and then it kind of just hooks you,” said retired State Parks employee and naturalist, Jim Phillips.

The weekend wasn't just about surveying, for the last year the center has been nursing a poisoned and injured bald eagle and Saturday it finally spread its wings.

“She's a smart bird she'd hide on us when we'd go in the cage to feed her. She'd slip around to part of the cage were she would just get out of sight and stop flying,” said Education Director, Ron Perrone.

The center was prepping to send her where she could live such as a zoo, since they weren't sure she could fly.

“We had started to look for placement for iti and she got ticked off enough to suddenly start flying. I was like 'you little sucker,'” said Wendy Perrone.