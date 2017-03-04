Local students from five area counties compete in annual social science fair

The Regional Education Service Agency held its annual social studies fair, Saturday, drawing a large crowd students and supportive family members to the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Those involved with the program hope it will continue to help students grow for years to come.

Nearly 200 students from five southern West Virginia counties, Raleigh, McDowell, Mercer, Summers and Wyoming, met to compete in the RESA 1 Regional Social Studies Fair.

Fair coordinator Barbie Little says it's rewarding to see the hard work students have put into the projects.

"I've said it's almost like a maternity ward for me,” Little said. “I've watched the projects by name, and then when I get to see them come in on this day and get to see the students, and their joy in sharing what they know with the judges is just fantastic."

Projects touch on a variety of subjects, including history, political science and even psychology.

Dewey Lowe is just one of the project judges.

He appreciates seeing the student's creativity.

"I'm learning a vast amount from them, and they are showing that they are learning at a great rate,” Lowe said. “I think it's really, really neat that this thing goes on for all of our schools."

The talk of eliminating funding to the eight RESA programs across the state has some worried about the long-term affects it could have on students.

"This gives that next middle-ground step to prepare a student,” Little said. “So I think it's invaluable that they have this opportunity before they have to go to a bigger playing field."