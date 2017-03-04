Local students from five area counties compete in annual social science fair

The Smyth County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in locating a missing man from Tazewell county.More >>
The Smyth County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in locating a missing man from Tazewell county.More >>
Tuesday is Election Day in Bluefield and Princeton. There aren't any issues on the ballot, but there are officials who need to be elected.More >>
Tuesday is Election Day in Bluefield and Princeton. There aren't any issues on the ballot, but there are officials who need to be elected.More >>
The school year just ended in Greenbrier County, which means it's time for some much deserved awards. One of those awards is Teacher of the Year.More >>
The school year just ended in Greenbrier County, which means it's time for some much deserved awards. One of those awards is Teacher of the Year.More >>
A couple in Lewisburg accidentally became parents to a brood of baby squirrels.
A couple in Lewisburg accidentally became parents to a brood of baby squirrels.
RHODELL, W.Va. (WVVA) Early voting is underway in Rhodell, a town of less than 200. The problem is no one is on the ballot.More >>
RHODELL, W.Va. (WVVA) Early voting is underway in Rhodell, a town of less than 200. The problem is no one is on the ballot.More >>
Authorities have hailed a northern Illinois man a hero after he jumped through the open window of a moving car to save the driver, who was having a seizure.More >>
Authorities have hailed a northern Illinois man a hero after he jumped through the open window of a moving car to save the driver, who was having a seizure.More >>
Deputies in Wyoming County have arrested two men in connection with a burglary at a local church.More >>
Deputies in Wyoming County have arrested two men in connection with a burglary at a local church.More >>
DAMERON, W.Va. (WVVA) Raleigh County emergency dispatchers said Monday a new round of fallen trees, power lines has shut down two lanes of traffic on Coal River Road in the Dameron, Arnett areas.More >>
DAMERON, W.Va. (WVVA) Raleigh County emergency dispatchers said Monday a new round of fallen trees, power lines has shut down two lanes of traffic on Coal River Road in the Dameron, Arnett areas.More >>