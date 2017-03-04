AG Morrisey withdraws transgender lawsuit after Trump rescinds Obama directive

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has withdrawn a 13-state lawsuit directed against former President Obama's transgender school bathroom policy.

This comes after President Trump's decision to rescind the directive that mandated schools to allow students to use the bathroom of their choosing.

Morrisey says he's glad the new order puts the decision on how to handle the issue in the hands of local schools and communities.

"This is a very big win for local schools, for teachers and for parents, because now the local schools get to make the decisions that best work for their kids,” Morrisey said. “That's what we had always wanted, and I'm glad that we were able to bring legal clarity to this important issue."

In addition to withdrawing the lawsuit, Morrisey says his office has given written guidance to all 55 counties in West Virginia on how to proceed with this issue under the new policy.