Raleigh Co. Chamber of Commerce urges lawmakers to renew Turnpike bonds

For years, there's been spirited debate over whether or not the tolls on the West Virginia Turnpike should remain in place.

With just two years for legislators to come up with a plan before the current bonds expire, Raleigh Co. leaders want the state to know, they want the tolls to stay.

The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce published a resolution urging lawmakers to renew the bonds on the West Virginia Turnpike that expire in 2019.

"We all know what condition the budget is in, so we know and realize that we need to keep those tolls on there," Chamber President Ellen Taylor said.

The revenue brought in from tolls pays for the highway's upkeep and construction projects. Funds, Taylor says would have to be generated elsewhere to pay for the highway that serves to connect the northern region of the United States with the south.

Taylor has asked Beckley city leaders to throw their support behind the resolution.

"It's totally incomprehensible that we would not continue those tolls beyond the 2019 deadline," Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said.

Rappold remembers when the turnpike wasn't the major thoroughfare it is today. He says the highway is vital to Beckley and southern West Virginia's economic future.

“It opens us up as an attractive site for businesses, whether it's warehousing or other transportation oriented businesses,” Rappold said. “You can't place a dollar value on the importance of a great highway system."

The West Virginia Turnpike sees thousands of motorists pass through these toll plazas each and every day. Around 75 percent of them, are from out of state. Officials say getting rid of the tolls would mean losing out on tens of millions of dollars in out of state revenue.

“Over 30 years, that's about 2.7 billion dollars in toll revenues that we would collect, and 2 billion of that is from out of state users,” Taylor said.

According to officials, the West Virginia Turnpike tolls bring in around $80-90 million of revenue each year.