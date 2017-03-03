Richlands Boys season ends at State Tournament - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Richlands Boys season ends at State Tournament

Harrisonburg, VA

The Richlands Boys Basketball season ended on Friday night in the State Tournament.  The Blue Tornado fell to Amelia County 45-40 in the State Quarterfinals at James Madison.  Richlands ends the year at 21-5.  

