West Virginia Men roll Iowa State

Morgantown, WV

The West Virginia Mens Basketball team sent off its 5 seniors the right way with a dominating 87-76 win over Iowa State on Friday night in Morgantown.  The 10th ranked Mountaineers were led by Daxter Miles Jr who had 23 points and  7 rebounds.  Nathan Adrian also chipped in with 16 points and 7 rebounds.  WVU led the Cyclones by 1 at the half, but outscored them by 10 in the second.  With the win, the Mountaineers improved to 24-7 overall and 12-6 in the Big 12.  Up next, WVU has the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Mo next week.

