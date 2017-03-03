West Virginia Men roll Iowa State

Morgantown, WV

WVVA-TV

The West Virginia Mens Basketball team sent off its 5 seniors the right way with a dominating 87-76 win over Iowa State on Friday night in Morgantown. The 10th ranked Mountaineers were led by Daxter Miles Jr who had 23 points and 7 rebounds. Nathan Adrian also chipped in with 16 points and 7 rebounds. WVU led the Cyclones by 1 at the half, but outscored them by 10 in the second. With the win, the Mountaineers improved to 24-7 overall and 12-6 in the Big 12. Up next, WVU has the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Mo next week.