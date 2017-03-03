Local organization gives back to homeless with fundraiser - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Local organization gives back to homeless with fundraiser

Posted:
By Joshua Bolden, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
BLUEFIELD (WVVA) -

Open Heart Ministries served up a spaghetti dinner Friday to help fund its Homeless Havens.

The fundraiser happens monthly. 

Organizers with the program say it moves them to help those in need.

They really appreciate the support they get from the community to keep operating..

"We've served the need of over four hundred homeless people all of this comes with God's grace but at the same time it does tell you how large the problem is in our area," Larry Mlynczak, said vice president, Open Heart Ministries.

The proceeds of the dinners go to local shelters and food programs in surrounding counties.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.