Local organization gives back to homeless with fundraiser

Open Heart Ministries served up a spaghetti dinner Friday to help fund its Homeless Havens.

The fundraiser happens monthly.

Organizers with the program say it moves them to help those in need.

They really appreciate the support they get from the community to keep operating..

"We've served the need of over four hundred homeless people all of this comes with God's grace but at the same time it does tell you how large the problem is in our area," Larry Mlynczak, said vice president, Open Heart Ministries.

The proceeds of the dinners go to local shelters and food programs in surrounding counties.