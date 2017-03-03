Local organization gives back to homeless with fundraiser

The performance organizations, 4Pals Productions and Alliance for the Arts donned all white this weekend to kick off summer and give back to a good cause.More >>
The performance organizations, 4Pals Productions and Alliance for the Arts donned all white this weekend to kick off summer and give back to a good cause.More >>
A special ceremony took place in Monroe county today, as a 95-year-old veteran from WWII finally received his purple heart.More >>
A special ceremony took place in Monroe county today, as a 95-year-old veteran from WWII finally received his purple heart.More >>
A Fayette County resort and water park is in the cable-television spotlight as it's featured on a nationally-televised Travel Channel show.More >>
A Fayette County resort and water park is in the cable-television spotlight as it's featured on a nationally-televised Travel Channel show.More >>
A Wyoming Co. man dies in a house fire early Sunday morning after what investigators are calling arson.More >>
A Wyoming Co. man dies in a house fire early Sunday morning after what investigators are calling arson.More >>
It's been a sad week for both Bluefield, Hinton and the region. Earlier today, Lieutenant Aaron Crook of the Bluefield PD was laid to rest.More >>
It's been a sad week for both Bluefield, Hinton and the region. Earlier today, Lieutenant Aaron Crook of the Bluefield PD was laid to rest.More >>
Earlier today, funeral services for Lieutenant Aaron Crook were held. Besides family and friends, law enforcement officers from miles away also attended the service.More >>
Earlier today, funeral services for Lieutenant Aaron Crook were held. Besides family and friends, law enforcement officers from miles away also attended the service.More >>
Recently a new type of service dog has become quite popular across the countryMore >>
Recently a new type of service dog has become quite popular across the countryMore >>
A Virginia high school student's design has been chosen to appear on shoes.More >>
A Virginia high school student's design has been chosen to appear on shoes.More >>