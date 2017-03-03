Some McDowell county residents looking for assistance

McDowell county was one of the hardest hit areas by Wednesday's storm. Homes all over the county were damaged. Some residents we spoke to were asking for help... but will they get any?

Bradshaw resident Dale Collins pleaded, "We're hoping FEMA will come in and help these people. Some of these people lost way more than I did. I'm the lucky one. But the rest of them got their roofs gone... and they need help."

So we spoke with Angela Workman. She's Deputy Director of the office of McDowell County Emergency Services. Workman says they are already assessing the damage.

"Our director will go out into the field and do a quick assessment to see what's going on, so we can inform the state of what's going on, and they will start sending in the American Red Cross or the West Virginia V.O.A.D."

FEMA provides help in the case of a major catastrophe, like last year's flooding or the derecho of 2012. But what about this situation?

Workman says, "There's really no aid available, as far as monetary, unless FEMA comes in. And with FEMA, there has to be a threshold of disaster amount, which is pretty high."

However, if a resident needs help fixing their home or property, there are other avenues.

"V.O.A.D. has resources to reach out and try to help the citizens," Workman says.

VO-AD stands for Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.

"They are made up of different organizations, some of which are faith-based, who come in, and actually do the work to the residences, and help the people. I know when we had the flooding in the past, I know they've come in and assisted, working on walls, and things like that."

Deputy Director Workman says if you're property received damage from Wednesday's storm, you can report it by calling McDowell County Emergency Services. The number is 304-436-6900.

For more information about giving to or receiving help from V.O.A.D., you can click here to visit their website.