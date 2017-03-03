White Sulphur Springs business ribbon cutting Saturday

The City of White Sulphur Springs saw their town ravaged by the June floods, but on Saturday they will be taking another step forward.

The city will be having a ribbon cutting ceremony for 8 new businesses. New businesses include Barnwood Living, Sassy Britches Boutique, Mountaineer Guns, Alfredo's, Tammy's 3, Primitive's Home Furnishings, Advanced Hearing Solutions, Mountaineer Insurance Services, and Rock Fab. The opening up these businesses is an exciting time for everyone in the community.

"It means a lot for all of our citizens throughout the City of White Sulphur Springs because that shows we are rebounding. We are growing again. All the work that we have done in the past is paying off now and that's a really good feeling for all of us," said Mayor of White Sulphur Springs, Lloyd Haynes.

The Ribbon cutting ceremony begins at 10 AM tomorrow and goes from business to business.

