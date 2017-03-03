Greenbrier East and Fairmont State choirs look to heal from flood through music

The Greenbrier East and Fairmont State choirs are teaming up for a concert to bring joy to an entire state that is still recovering from the floods.

"Just knowing about each other and singing the music together will increase the awareness that we have of one another. The awareness of how music can kind of bond people, but also express our need for recovery," said Greenbrier East High School Director of vocal music, Barbara Lutz.

The flood may have occurred over 8 months ago, but it is something that is still fresh in these student's minds.

"It's part of our history and it will be a toll on us forever and it's a part of our story that we can tell," said Kiersten Keeling, Greenbrier East choir student.

"What we're doing here is helping the community, helping the state in general, go through this hard time that we all have went through," added fellow Greenbrier East choir student, Jensen Brown.

"I believe that music has the power to bring us together and that's my goal and I feel that's all I can offer," Lutz said

Sometimes the power of song is all you need to help you get through a difficult time and that's what the choir at Greenbrier East along with Fairmont State is doing so that we can all just lean on someone.

"Just knowing that we all have gone through this together helps put us together even more as a group and singing helps us connect to music," added Greenbrier East choir student, Natalie Wade.

"I have a love of music that I can't explain. I can't wait to share it with others. This is a way to not forget the flood, but to make people smile and still be happy," proclaimed Cassidy Hicks, Greenbrier East choir student.

If you are interested in volunteering and providing transportation for Fairmont State University students on March 29th and to help prepare dinner, you can contact Rebekah Foster at rebekah.c.foster@gmail.com. If you would like to donate to help the cost of the Fairmont State University students travel, you can make checks out to GEHS Choir Boosters and mailed to Barbara Lutz at Greenbrier East High School, One Spartan Lane, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

