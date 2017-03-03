West Virginia lawmakers respond to Governor's new clock

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (D) has a new clock outside his office counting down the days left in the legislative session. The Democratic leader has recently compared the state of West Virginia's budget to a patient bleeding out on the operating table.



But how bad is it really? Is West Virginia headed toward a government shutdown?

According to Senate Republicans, their Finance Committee should have a preliminary budget to present by next week. It is one they say calls for considerable cuts to government waste while accomplishing something they claim the Governor's budget does not: paying for what it spends.



"We're going to have a preliminary budget, really to put on the table and have evaluated by day thirty. That's next week," said Sen. Chandler Swope, (R) Mercer County.



As for the clock ticking away outside the Governor's office, Senate President Mitch Carmichael has a countdown of his own.



"We need to make sure everyone contributes to what they owe in this state in a fair and reasonable manner. If you owe money to the state of West Virginia, you should absolutely pay your bill," said Senate Pres. Carmichael. "And if you want to play games like this, I think that's the wrong way to go."

Senate President Carmichael went on "as the clock says, we have 37 days to compile a budget in a thoughtful, responsible manner. For us to just throw up numbers on the wall and call it a budget is irresponsible. We want a thoughtful, organized budget that puts this state on a path to prosperity."



Behind all the partisan rhetoric, Senator Swope concedes there is plenty of room for compromise. He said the conversations happening behind the clock are not nearly as combative as the ones playing out on T.V.



"I've been involved in some of the conversation, but I have yet to see where one side is so cast and stone that a discussion can't happen."