UPDATE: Summers County doctor loses license to practice medicine

A Summers County doctor has his license permanently revoked by the West Virginia Board of Osteopathic Medicine.

According to official documents obtained by WVVA, Dr. James Blume, Jr., violated board rules by prescribing controlled substances to his immediate family for longer than three days.

In the complaint, it names Blume as the primary care physician for his father, mother and wife.

Between January 1, 2010 and January 1, 2012, Respondent issued multiple prescriptions for the controlled substances Ambien and oxycodone to his mother, Ambien to his father and Meridia and Concerta to his wife.-West Virginia Board of Osteopathic Medicine

The findings indicted there was no evidence the prescriptions were used improperly

These prescriptions were medically-indicated for the respective conditions of these individuals.-West Virginia Board of Osteopathic Medicine

Blume's license was revoked on February 22. His family practice was located in Forest Hill. Blume also saw patients at Summers County Appalachian Regional Hospital (Summers County ARH).