Thousands remain without power days after severe storms

There are more than 26,000 Appalachian Power customers in West Virginia without service as of Friday morning.

The numbers are down significantly from its peak when more than 91,000 homes and businesses did not have electrical service.

According to Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye, around 70 percent of customers who lost power due the storms have had power restored. Repairs being made on Friday include "10 distribution circuits, 3 distribution stations and 20 transmission lines." Fayette County was hit the hardest by Wednesday's storms.

Customers in McDowell, Mercer, and Wyoming counties should have service restored by tonight.

More than 1,200 workers are helping to restore power, including employees, permanent line and vegetation contractors and more than 400 line workers from other utilities.-- Phil Moye, spokesman for Appalachian Power

Below is the current list (11 a.m. Friday) of outages provided by AppalachianPower.com

County/Customer outages/Customers served/% affected

Boone 1,786 12,125 14% Brooke 0 6 0% Cabell 141 50,488 <1% Clay 251 1,938 12% Fayette 6,087 23,342 26% Greenbrier 276 4,806 5% Jackson 249 13,984 1% Kanawha 2,771 100,308 2% Lincoln 709 11,648 6% Logan 2,517 17,957 14% Marshall 365 17,525 2% Mason 66 14,727 <1% McDowell 1,552 11,574 13% Mercer 593 34,260 1% Mingo 2,224 14,049 15% Monroe Fewer than 5 4,290 <1% Nicholas 525 2,623 20% Ohio 14 23,336 <1% Putnam 210 28,067 <1% Raleigh 2,069 39,229 5% Roane 1,050 2,163 48% Summers 612 1,623 37% Wayne 1,645 23,089 7% Wetzel 0 14 0% Wyoming 862 10,817 7%

