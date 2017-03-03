Raysal Hollow Road fire - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Raysal Hollow Road fire

By Wayne Stafford, WVVA Morning and Afternoon News Anchor
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

A fire is reported Thursday evening in McDowell County.   

These photos were sent-in by a viewer. Dispatchers tell us that the call of a house fire came in at around 6 Thursday night in Raysal. The home is on Raysal Hollow Road. Raysal, War and Bradshaw fire departments all responded. Dispatchers could not confirm if anyone was injured.

