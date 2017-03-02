AA and A Girls Basketball Tournament Schedule - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

AA and A Girls Basketball Tournament Schedule

Bluefield, WV

WVSSAC Girls State Tournament Schedule

AA Thursday

9:30 am: Poca vs. North Marion

1 pm: Bridgeport vs. Fairmont Senior

5:30 pm: River View vs. Bluefield

9 pm: Lincoln vs. Winfield

Semifinals at 11:15 am and 7:15 pm Friday

Championship 2:30 pm Saturday

A Wednesday

9:30 am: Williamstown vs. Tucker Co

1 pm: Ritchie Co vs. Wheeling Central

5:30 pm: Charleston Catholic vs. Summers Co

9 pm: Huntington St Joe vs. Gilmer Co

Semifinals 9:30 am and 1 pm Friday

Championship 12 pm Saturday

