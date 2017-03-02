Summers Co and River View Girls advance to State Tournament - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Summers Co and River View Girls advance to State Tournament

Posted:

Hiniton, WV

WVVA-TV

WVSSAC Girls Sectionals 3/2

AA Region 3 Final

River View 51 Westside 46

Raiders advance to State Tournament for the 1st time

A Region 3 Finals

Summers Co 81 Fayetteville 58

Charleston Catholic 38 Meadow Bridge 17

Bobcats and Irish advance to State Tournament

