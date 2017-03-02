WVSSAC Boys Basketball Sectional Update 3/2 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVSSAC Boys Basketball Sectional Update 3/2

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

WVSSAC Boys Basketball Sectionals 3/2

AAA Region 3 Section 2 Semifinal

Greenbrier East 64 Princeton 56

Championship: Greenbrier East at Princeton 7 pm Friday

AA Region 3 Section 2 Final

Bluefield 56 Shady Spring 50

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.