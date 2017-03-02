Residents begin the clean-up and repairs in McDowell county

In Premier, one resident's swimming pool damaged by the wind; his rooster however, hale and hardy.

Further up Route 52, we found a mobile home, flipped over on it's roof, wheels in the air.

Damage is much worse in Iaeger though.

This playground completely destroyed. Caution tape put up to keep kids away.

Mayor Joe Ford is a Vietnam Vet and likened the damage to a war zone.

"It looks like a war zone or terrorist attack. It looks like someone shot (the building)... exploded the whole side out of it."

Mayor Ford couldn't say whether it was a tornado or not.

"As I was opening the door, it seemed like a high speed snowstorm going by. Or like somebody spilling milk at a high speed going by us."

In Bradshaw, the roof has been torn off town hall. Debris laying in the parking lot next to the building.

This man was trying to repair his badly damaged home, but the winds were working against him.

Bradshaw resident Dale Collins described the sound as the storm rolled through.

"It sounded like a train coming. That's what it sounded sort of like."

Though everyone survived, lots of repairs still remain.

"We're hoping FEMA will come in and help these people. Some of these people lost way more than I did. I'm the lucky one. I mean, my roof is hanging on... but the rest of them, they got their roofs gone, and they need help."