Greenbrier County sheriff's department welcomes new deputy - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Greenbrier County sheriff's department welcomes new deputy

Posted:
By Austin Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVVA) -

The Greenbrier County Sheriff's department welcomed a new member to the department.

Evan Shafer was sworn in Thursday morning at the Greenbrier County Court House as the newest deputy sheriff. In attendance at the swearing in were a couple of his new colleague including, Sheriff Bruce Sloan. Now, Evan Shafer is living his dream.

"It's a pretty good feeling. I started my law enforcement career two years ago in White Sulphur Springs. I was born and raised in Greenbrier County, so this has been a life long dream and goal of mine so, it's a pretty good feeling," the new Deputy Sheriff said.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.