Greenbrier County sheriff's department welcomes new deputy

The Greenbrier County Sheriff's department welcomed a new member to the department.

Evan Shafer was sworn in Thursday morning at the Greenbrier County Court House as the newest deputy sheriff. In attendance at the swearing in were a couple of his new colleague including, Sheriff Bruce Sloan. Now, Evan Shafer is living his dream.

"It's a pretty good feeling. I started my law enforcement career two years ago in White Sulphur Springs. I was born and raised in Greenbrier County, so this has been a life long dream and goal of mine so, it's a pretty good feeling," the new Deputy Sheriff said.