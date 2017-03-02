UPDATE: 66 charged in Mercer County drug roundup - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: 66 charged in Mercer County drug roundup

By WVVA Newsroom
PRINCETON, WV (WVVA) -

Law enforcement in Mercer County have arrested nearly forty individuals in a massive drug investigation roundup.

For over eighteen months, the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force has conducted undercover investigations throughout Mercer County,  resulting in arrest warrants for 66 individuals with 191 felony drug related charges.

Thirty-nine individuals have been arrested and arraigned, with twenty-seven arrest warrants still outstanding.

"We're in the process of waging war on those who profit from people's addictions, and we're going to continue to work to dismantle the criminal organizations that prey on people's addictions to illegal drugs. We've arrested 39 so far; there are an additional 27 outstanding. These are all warrants for delivery of controlled substances including cocaine, marijuana, heroine, and other opiates," said chief prosecutor George Sitler.

Each delivery of a schedule two controlled substance carries up to fifteen years in prison.

Those convicted a third time of a drug felony could face a life sentence.

Below is a list of the men and woman charged during the drug roundup:

  1. Christopher Bigelow, Princeton, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance
  2. Joshua Caldwell, Princeton, WV- one count delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
  3. Sandra Christian, Princeton, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance
  4. Donnie Coffey, Bluewell, WV- one count delivery of a controlled substance
  5. Connie Jo Combs, Princeton ,WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
  6. Jerry Wayne Combs, Princeton, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance
  7. Jonathan Crabtree, Bluefield, WV-three counts delivery of a controlled substance
  8. Kelsey Crawford, Green Valley,WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance
  9. Michael Davis, Bluefield, WV- two counts delivery of a controlled substance
  10. Deontre Dickason, Bluefield, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance
  11. Chandler Dillow, Bluefield, WV- four counts delivery of a controlled substance
  12. Maxwell Dowell, Bluefield, WV-four counts delivery of a controlled substance
  13. Kayla Fagio, Bluefield, WV- one count delivery of a controlled substance
  14. Patrick Flack, Sr., Bluefield, WV- two counts delivery of a controlled substance
  15. Kenneth Froy, Bluefield, WV- four counts delivery of a controlled substance
  16. Matthew Fulton, Bluefield, WV- one count delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
  17. Jeffery Green, Bluefield, WV- one count delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
  18. Thomas Green, Bluefield, WV- four counts delivery of a controlled substance
  19. Donald Greene, Jr., Bluefield, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance
  20. Maurice Gregory, Bluefield, WV- one count conspiracy/ attempt to commit a felony
  21. Kenneth Hairston, Bluefield, WV- one count delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
  22. Tomora Hildebrand, Princeton, WV- four counts delivery of a controlled substance
  23. Eugene Hubbard, Bluefield, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance
  24. Earl Inscore, Princeton, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance
  25. William Jackson, Princeton, WV- four counts delivery of a controlled substance
  26. Antoine Johnson, Bluefield, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance/ one count conspiracy (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
  27. Cornellius Jones, Bluefield, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
  28. Timmy Jordan, Bluefield, WV- four counts delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
  29. Mary Kanode, Princeton, WV- five counts delivery of a controlled substance
  30. Kachina Kasper, Oakvale, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance
  31. Raymond Knuckle, Bluewell, WV-one count delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
  32. Heather Lawrence, Bluefield, WV- one count delivery of a controlled substance/ conspiracy
  33. Chelsea Lilly, Princeton, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
  34. Paul Lilly, Princeton, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
  35. Austin Lockhart, Princeton, WV- five counts delivery of a controlled substance/ three counts conspiracy (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
  36. Holly Ann Lovell, Bluefield, WV- two counts delivery of a controlled substance
  37. Anthony Madison, Princeton, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
  38. Ernie Meadows, Princeton, WV- one count delivery of a controlled substance/ one count conspiracy
  39. Tommie Miller, Bluewell, WV- one count delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
  40. Tyron Miller, Bluefield, WV- two counts delivery of a controlled substance/ one count conspiracy
  41. Robert Mitchell, Bluefield, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance
  42. Adam Mitchem, Bluefield, WV- one count delivery of a controlled substance/ one count conspiracy (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
  43. Thomas Mitchem, Bluefield, WV-two counts delivery of a controlled substance/ one count conspiracy
  44. Jason Morgan, Bluefield, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
  45. Jerry Lee Morris, Princeton, WV- four counts delivery of a controlled substance/ one count conspiracy
  46. Clayton Neal, Bluefield, WV- two counts delivery of a controlled substance/ one count conspiracy
  47. Billy "Harley" Norris, Princeton, WV- two counts delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
  48. Courtney Osburn, Bluefield, WV- four counts delivery of a controlled substance/ two counts conspiracy
  49. Cathy Ould, Bluefield, WV- four counts delivery of a controlled substance/ two counts conspiracy
  50. Marcus Patterson, Princeton, WV- one count conspiracy 
  51. Raheem Reed, Bluefield, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
  52. Jessica Roberts, Bluefield, WV- two counts delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
  53. Gene Andre Robinson, Princeton, WV- four counts delivery of a controlled substance
  54. Frank Stanley, Princeton, WV- two counts delivery of a controlled substance/ two counts conspiracy
  55. Kelly Stanly, Princeton WV- one count delivery of a controlled substance/ two counts conspiracy
  56. Joe Stephenson, Princeton, WV- two counts delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
  57. Michael Thomas, Princeton, WV- two counts delivery of a controlled substance
  58. Crystal Dawn Thomason, Rock, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance
  59. Scotty Tiller, Montcalm, WV- one count delivery of a controlled substance
  60. Shawna Tiller, Bluefield, WV- five counts delivery of a controlled substance
  61. Desira Vanover, Princeton, WV- two counts delivery of a controlled substance
  62. James Washington, Princeton, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance
  63. Christopher Watkins, Green Valley, WV- one count conspiracy
  64. Michael Whistlehunt, Princeton, WV- four counts delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
  65. Scott White, Princeton, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
  66. Darnell Younger, Bluefield, WV- four counts delivery of a controlled substance

