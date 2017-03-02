UPDATE: 66 charged in Mercer County drug roundup

PRINCETON, WV (WVVA) -
Law enforcement in Mercer County have arrested nearly forty individuals in a massive drug investigation roundup.
For over eighteen months, the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force has conducted undercover investigations throughout Mercer County, resulting in arrest warrants for 66 individuals with 191 felony drug related charges.
Thirty-nine individuals have been arrested and arraigned, with twenty-seven arrest warrants still outstanding.
"We're in the process of waging war on those who profit from people's addictions, and we're going to continue to work to dismantle the criminal organizations that prey on people's addictions to illegal drugs. We've arrested 39 so far; there are an additional 27 outstanding. These are all warrants for delivery of controlled substances including cocaine, marijuana, heroine, and other opiates," said chief prosecutor George Sitler.
Each delivery of a schedule two controlled substance carries up to fifteen years in prison.
Those convicted a third time of a drug felony could face a life sentence.
Below is a list of the men and woman charged during the drug roundup:
- Christopher Bigelow, Princeton, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance
- Joshua Caldwell, Princeton, WV- one count delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
- Sandra Christian, Princeton, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance
- Donnie Coffey, Bluewell, WV- one count delivery of a controlled substance
- Connie Jo Combs, Princeton ,WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
- Jerry Wayne Combs, Princeton, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance
- Jonathan Crabtree, Bluefield, WV-three counts delivery of a controlled substance
- Kelsey Crawford, Green Valley,WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance
- Michael Davis, Bluefield, WV- two counts delivery of a controlled substance
- Deontre Dickason, Bluefield, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance
- Chandler Dillow, Bluefield, WV- four counts delivery of a controlled substance
- Maxwell Dowell, Bluefield, WV-four counts delivery of a controlled substance
- Kayla Fagio, Bluefield, WV- one count delivery of a controlled substance
- Patrick Flack, Sr., Bluefield, WV- two counts delivery of a controlled substance
- Kenneth Froy, Bluefield, WV- four counts delivery of a controlled substance
- Matthew Fulton, Bluefield, WV- one count delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
- Jeffery Green, Bluefield, WV- one count delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
- Thomas Green, Bluefield, WV- four counts delivery of a controlled substance
- Donald Greene, Jr., Bluefield, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance
- Maurice Gregory, Bluefield, WV- one count conspiracy/ attempt to commit a felony
- Kenneth Hairston, Bluefield, WV- one count delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
- Tomora Hildebrand, Princeton, WV- four counts delivery of a controlled substance
- Eugene Hubbard, Bluefield, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance
- Earl Inscore, Princeton, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance
- William Jackson, Princeton, WV- four counts delivery of a controlled substance
- Antoine Johnson, Bluefield, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance/ one count conspiracy (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
- Cornellius Jones, Bluefield, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
- Timmy Jordan, Bluefield, WV- four counts delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
- Mary Kanode, Princeton, WV- five counts delivery of a controlled substance
- Kachina Kasper, Oakvale, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance
- Raymond Knuckle, Bluewell, WV-one count delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
- Heather Lawrence, Bluefield, WV- one count delivery of a controlled substance/ conspiracy
- Chelsea Lilly, Princeton, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
- Paul Lilly, Princeton, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
- Austin Lockhart, Princeton, WV- five counts delivery of a controlled substance/ three counts conspiracy (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
- Holly Ann Lovell, Bluefield, WV- two counts delivery of a controlled substance
- Anthony Madison, Princeton, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
- Ernie Meadows, Princeton, WV- one count delivery of a controlled substance/ one count conspiracy
- Tommie Miller, Bluewell, WV- one count delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
- Tyron Miller, Bluefield, WV- two counts delivery of a controlled substance/ one count conspiracy
- Robert Mitchell, Bluefield, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance
- Adam Mitchem, Bluefield, WV- one count delivery of a controlled substance/ one count conspiracy (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
- Thomas Mitchem, Bluefield, WV-two counts delivery of a controlled substance/ one count conspiracy
- Jason Morgan, Bluefield, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
- Jerry Lee Morris, Princeton, WV- four counts delivery of a controlled substance/ one count conspiracy
- Clayton Neal, Bluefield, WV- two counts delivery of a controlled substance/ one count conspiracy
- Billy "Harley" Norris, Princeton, WV- two counts delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
- Courtney Osburn, Bluefield, WV- four counts delivery of a controlled substance/ two counts conspiracy
- Cathy Ould, Bluefield, WV- four counts delivery of a controlled substance/ two counts conspiracy
- Marcus Patterson, Princeton, WV- one count conspiracy
- Raheem Reed, Bluefield, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
- Jessica Roberts, Bluefield, WV- two counts delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
- Gene Andre Robinson, Princeton, WV- four counts delivery of a controlled substance
- Frank Stanley, Princeton, WV- two counts delivery of a controlled substance/ two counts conspiracy
- Kelly Stanly, Princeton WV- one count delivery of a controlled substance/ two counts conspiracy
- Joe Stephenson, Princeton, WV- two counts delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
- Michael Thomas, Princeton, WV- two counts delivery of a controlled substance
- Crystal Dawn Thomason, Rock, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance
- Scotty Tiller, Montcalm, WV- one count delivery of a controlled substance
- Shawna Tiller, Bluefield, WV- five counts delivery of a controlled substance
- Desira Vanover, Princeton, WV- two counts delivery of a controlled substance
- James Washington, Princeton, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance
- Christopher Watkins, Green Valley, WV- one count conspiracy
- Michael Whistlehunt, Princeton, WV- four counts delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
- Scott White, Princeton, WV- three counts delivery of a controlled substance (STILL WANTED as of March 3)
- Darnell Younger, Bluefield, WV- four counts delivery of a controlled substance