UPDATE: 66 charged in Mercer County drug roundup

Law enforcement in Mercer County have arrested nearly forty individuals in a massive drug investigation roundup.

For over eighteen months, the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force has conducted undercover investigations throughout Mercer County, resulting in arrest warrants for 66 individuals with 191 felony drug related charges.

Thirty-nine individuals have been arrested and arraigned, with twenty-seven arrest warrants still outstanding.

"We're in the process of waging war on those who profit from people's addictions, and we're going to continue to work to dismantle the criminal organizations that prey on people's addictions to illegal drugs. We've arrested 39 so far; there are an additional 27 outstanding. These are all warrants for delivery of controlled substances including cocaine, marijuana, heroine, and other opiates," said chief prosecutor George Sitler.

Each delivery of a schedule two controlled substance carries up to fifteen years in prison.

Those convicted a third time of a drug felony could face a life sentence.

Below is a list of the men and woman charged during the drug roundup: