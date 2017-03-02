Residents without power after Wednesday storm

More than 67,000 homes and businesses in West Virginia remain without power Thursday and some residents have to deal with the outage.

"Now it was bad here. When it come, it come all at once. It didn't last a long time, but it come all at once," said Rainelle resident, Gale Reed.

The storm on Wednesday was powerful in the short time it was here leaving many without power.

"Tree got on the line. Knocked it down. Knocked the disconnects out of there and took the line down over there, which is laying right over there in the road," said Reed.

And for some, the power may not come on until the weekend.

"The power company telling me now that it will be 9 Sunday night to restore the power in this area," Reed said.

"We started preparing for no electricity and getting my generator out and getting some fuel for the generator, so we can have some lights and keep our freezer running," added Fred Fryar, Pastor of Sewell Valley Baptist Church and Rainelle resident, Fred Fryar, said.

After speaking with a representative from Appalachian Electric Power, their goal is to get as many people's power back on as quickly as possible and residents in Rainelle recognize their efforts.

"I'm sure they are majoring on the major and then they're working toward the minor. We thank the Lord for that. AEP has always done good and the best that they could in situations like this," Fryar said.

