Coles assigned to new role at Virginia Tech

Posted:

Blacksburg, VA

WVVA-TV

A local legend now has a new role at his alma mater.  Bimbo Coles will now serve as a director of student athlete support and community engagement at Virginia Tech.  This will be a one year term.  The Lewisburg, West Virginia native played in Blacksburg from 1986-90 and is the schools all time leading score with 2,484 points.  In his role he will mentor student athletes and prepare them for life after school, as well as be present at athletic department functions.

