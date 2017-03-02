Coles assigned to new role at Virginia Tech

Andy Roddick defeated Pat Rafter in Saturday's The Greenbrier Tennis Showcase.More >>
The James Monroe Baseball season came to an end on Friday night in CharlestonMore >>
West Virginia got the NCAA Baseball Tournament off to a big start on Friday afternoonMore >>
VHSL 2A West Regional FinalsMore >>
When it comes to being the 5 tool player, there's not much that James Monroe's Grant Mohler hasn't doneMore >>
VHSL 2A West SemifinalsMore >>
Cinderella has a new name in the mountain state, and its the James Monroe baseball teamMore >>
It's been over a decade but the Richlands softball team finds itselves back in the race for a state championshipMore >>
The West Virginia Miners started their season on Tuesday night at KokomoMore >>
West Virginia has earned its first trip to the NCAA baseball tournament since 1996.More >>
