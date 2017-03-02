McDowell Co. high school open to residents to shower and charge - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

McDowell Co. high school open to residents to shower and charge phones

Posted:
By WVVA Newsroom
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

According to McDowell County dispatchers, RiverView High School will be open to the community until 6:00 p.m. Thursday to allow residents without electricity to shower, and to use as a charging station for cell phones.

Officials are asking that you bring your own toiletries, towels, and washcloths.

The school address is 512 WV 80 in Bradshaw.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.