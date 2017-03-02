Raleigh Co. structure fire - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Raleigh Co. structure fire

By Wayne Stafford, WVVA Morning and Afternoon News Anchor
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

There was a structure fire in Raleigh County Tuesday night.

Dispatch tells us the call came in around 6:30 p.m. off of Stoots Road in Eccles. Coal River, Trap Hill and Lester Fire Departments and Jan Care Ambulance all responded. The scene was cleared at about 8:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.

