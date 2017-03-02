Train collides into vehicle in Talcott

A train slams into a vehicle that was over the tracks in summers county yesterday.

Dispatchers tell us that original call came in as a train verse vehicle collision, at about 6 Wednesday night. It happened in Talcott, on the railroad tracks near the intersection of Barger Springs Road and Talcott Back Road. Dispatchers could not confirm if anyone was taken to the hospital.

Hinton, Forest Hill, Jumping Branch Fire Departments, Summers County EMS, the sheriff's office and state police all responded. Crews cleared the scene at about 9 o'clock.