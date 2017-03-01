Bluefield Girls upend Wyoming East to advance to State Tournamen - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield Girls upend Wyoming East to advance to State Tournament

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

The Bluefield Girls defeated Wyoming East 52-44 to advance to the AA State Tournament next week in Charleston.  The Beavers were led by Alyssa Lester who had 17 points, and Jasiah Smith who had 15.  The Warriors were led by Emily Saunders who had 15 points, 11 blocks, and 8 rebounds.  

