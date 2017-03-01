Widespread power outages close schools after powerful windstorm

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Fayette County Sheriff's Office confirms that all Fayette County schools will be closed Thursday due to widespread power outages.

Meanwhile, Appalachian Power says it could be days before it can restore power to all customers affected by Wednesday's relatively brief, but powerful, windstorm.

At the outage's peak, 90,000 AEP customers had lost power, according to MetroNews in Charleston.

AEP's online outage map showed Fayette County with the most outages. But other affected counties included:

Logan County (8,903 customers out)

Kanawha County (7,459 customers out)

Mingo County (6,975 customers out)

McDowell County (6,361 customers out)

Raleigh County (6,017 customers out)

Wayne County (5,690 customers out)

Wyoming County (5,478 customers out)

Putnam County (4,943 customers out)

Mercer County (4,204 customers out)

Boone County (3,949 customers out)

(All figures courtesy of MetroNews, as of 5 p.m. Wednesday)

In Raleigh County, traffic lights weren't operating in some areas of the city. And one resident reported the mall closed around 4 p.m.

At the height of the storm, Raleigh General Hospital reportedly had to switch to a generator for several hours.

In many areas, residents reported trees down and in a few instances, roofs blown off buildings.