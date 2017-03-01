WVSSAC Boys Basketball Sectional Update 3/1 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVSSAC Boys Basketball Sectional Update 3/1

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

WVSSAC Boys Basketball Sectionals 3/1

AAA Region 3 Section 2

Semifinal: Beckley 70 Riverside 54

Semifinal: Princeton vs. Greenbrier East PPD, rescheduled 7 pm Thursday

Championship Princeton/Greenbrier East winner vs. Beckley 7 pm Friday

A Region 3 Section 2

Semifinal: Summers Co 35 Greenbrier West 30

Semifinal: Greater Beckley 66 Mt View 57

Championship: Summers Co vs. Greater Beckley 7 pm Friday at Princeton

