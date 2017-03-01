Strong storms race through McDowell county

The trip from Bluefield to Welch usually takes around 50 minutes. But today, it took a lot longer. Not only were roads slick, but portions of Route 52 were covered with debris.

Just north of Northfork, traffic was stopped for several minutes as crews cut a branch off a power line.

In Welch, the sign on the front of Save-A-Lot was completely sheered off. Robert Hale was pressure washing the front of the store and got out of the way just in time.

Caught off guard, he described what happened when the sign started collapsing. "I didn't know it was going to blow like that. When the wind blew and all that hail came down... Somehow I ended up in the back passenger seat of and then had to crawl to the front just to move it. So that wind was something I've never seen before."

Up the road in Premier, one man's car port was lifted and tossed into a hillside. As crumpled as the car port became, the car and truck that Nelson Beverly had underneath... remained completely untouched.

"I've never seen wind like that before. I really feel for people who live down south, (who deal with) tornadoes and hurricanes now. I got a first hand view of what they go through."

The building pictured in this online story is from Iaeger, WV and was taken byWalter Crigger.