Ginseng: More than a hobby

Ginseng is valued around the world as a cure for what ails you and its now a hot commodity with a couple of reality television shows built around the people who make a good living as ginseng harvesters. However, there is more to just the value of ginseng that attracts true ginseng diggers.

The American ginseng trade can be traced back to the 1700's when it was used to make a tea that could cure all sorts of ailments, including stress.

"It's the Chinese practitioners of traditional Chinese medicine who are the primary market for American ginseng," said owner of Appalachian Finds, LLC and Humble Roots, Allen Pierson.

"You know I've nibbled on it all my life. I'm 62 and don't take any medicine or anything. I feel real good. I don't know if ginseng has any affect on it but must not hurt me," added Benny Allen, owner of Appalachian Quality Ginseng.

For ginseng diggers, this is a prime time to be part of a very old tradition.

"We call them 'sengers.' You know, people who hunt are 'sengers,'" Benny Allen said.

Ginseng grows in all 55 counties of West Virginia.

"These ginseng roots have to have at least four of these curls and that means that it's five years old before you can dig it and it also has to be a three prong ginseng," informed Benny Allen.

Just like hunting, there are regulations for digging up the plant.

"You look for three compound leaves. Minimum. The second step is by the root. If it has mature berries they'll be red right at the center of the plant. You'll pick those off and plant those nearby, but if the berries are green, let it grow some more. Leave it be," educated Allen Pierson.

And once the digging season opens, the real fun begins.

"Ginseng digging has a season that opens on September 1st and anyone familiar with the ginseng digging culture is very eager when that day arrives. It's our Christmas," Allen Pierson said.

"It's kind of like a kid waiting on Christmas waiting on that ginseng season," confirmed Benny Allen.

Ginseng is more than just a hobby, it's a way of life.

"My grandfather dug ginseng, his father, my father. It's a family tradition. It's hard to escape something like that," Allen Pierson explained.

"I just love to ginseng. Like I said we've done it for years. it's kind of in my blood. You just love to do it. And for a hobby, it's a profitable hobby," Benny Allen said.

In 2016, wild ginseng sold for between $500 and $650 a pound, but that's not the only attraction.

"I'm at peace with nature. I feel good in the woods. It was more of a hobby and how better to be happy than to find a hobby that can turn into a business then enjoy going to work every day," proclaimed Allen Pierson.

But the easy times might be nearing an end. Due to relatively popular television shows, more people have been attracted to ginseng.

"It has drawn considerable attention to the ginseng market. Not all of it for the better. There has been an uptake in illegal harvesting by opportunistic people who just see it as an opportunity for quick money," explained Allen Pierson.

And this could affect the future of ginseng harvesting.

"If the new generation of ginseng harvester disregards these regulations, we stand to lose that tradition. Our children and our grandchildren won't have ginseng to dig anymore. That's a scary thought for some of us," Allen Pierson envisions.

The selling season of ginseng officially ends on March 31st.