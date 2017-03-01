Concord University celebrates Founders' Day - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Concord University celebrates Founders' Day

Posted:
ATHENS, WV (WVVA) -

Concord University celebrated a milestone Wednesday...145 years of serving as an education institution in the area. On February 28, 1872, the school received its charter from the West Virginia legislature.

Wednesday, the university held a founders' day ceremony to honor the achievement.

Mr. David Barnette was the keynote speaker, expressing his appreciation for how Concord made a difference in his life. A sentiment shared by many at the university.

"We want to have the opportunity to thank the people who came before us who set a mission that we really respect. We want to make sure we remember what they did in founding the university and encourage people about our future," says Dr. Kendra Boggess, president of Concord University. 

David Barnette is a counsel and member of Jackson Kelly PLLC in Charleston and Vice Chair of the Concord University Board of Governors. He graduated from Concord in 1974.

During the ceremony, President Boggess also presented excellence awards to staff and students. 

