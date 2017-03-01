Civil rights groups call for investigation into harassment of Muslim student at W.Va. school

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Two civil rights groups are calling for an investigation into a Raleigh County, W.Va. high school's handling of the alleged harassment of a Muslim student.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of West Virginia have submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request surrounding the treatment of Isaq Jafary, a senior at Woodrow Wilson High School.

The civil rights group claims the student was called a 'suicide bomber' by classmates earlier this month as they chanted 'Allahu Akbar.' A spokesperson for the ACLU's West Virginia chapter, Jamie Lynn Crofts, said the Muslim student received a two-day suspension because of this event, the same as the students who were harassing him.

Then last week, Crofts said the Muslim student was again harassed on school grounds. A group of students reportedly yelled racial and religious slurs at him as he was leaving campus. The Muslim student and his cousin were also allegedly called “terrorists” by a teacher during last year’s Model United Nations.

“School districts and their staff and other agents have obligations under federal law, state law, and district policies to prevent and protect against bullying, intimidation, or harassment. Under these laws, a district’s indifference to bullying, intimidation, or harassment taking place in its schools or among its students can expose the district and its officials and employees to liability."



The student's mother happens to also be the Raleigh County Board of Education's President, Cindy Jafary. In an interview with WVVA News on Thursday, Jafary said she is a mother first, and hopes an investigation will start an important discussion seemingly absent in some West Virginia schools.

"I think it's going to facilitate a good conversation between the students and the administration and the school, especially among minority students. How they feel at school sometimes doesn't get discussed."

In response to the alleged incidents, Raleigh County Schools Deputy Superintendent Serena Starcher released the following statement on Wednesday:



"Raleigh County does not tolerate harassment or bullying and investigates all allegations swiftly taking appropriate measures. School and district administrators encourage all individuals, both students and staff, to report all incidents so appropriate action may be taken."

CAIR also joined the ACLU-WV in sending letters to school superintendents in the state offering resources helpful in challenging bullying, intimidation and harassment, as well as restorative practices to handle other minor incidents in the light in the spike of hate crimes targeting Muslims.

A 2013 CAIR report documenting bias-based bullying of American Muslim students in California schools revealed that almost half of Muslim students said they had been subjected to some form of bias-based bullying.

To read the full 2013 report, go to: Growing in Faith

http://ca.cair.com/downloads/GrowingInFaith.pdf