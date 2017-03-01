SLIDESHOW: Severe thunderstorms cause widespread damage

(WVVA) Severe thunderstorms that hit the region late Wednesday morning and early afternoon have caused property damage in several counties.
There are reports of power lines down and property damage in almost every county in our viewing area.
Rain showers are expected Wednesday afternoon but the severe thunderstorm threat is over for our area. Stay with WVVA News for the latest updates and damage reports from across the region.
