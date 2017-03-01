SLIDESHOW: Severe thunderstorms cause widespread damage - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

SLIDESHOW: Severe thunderstorms cause widespread damage

Posted:
By Travis Roberts, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

(WVVA) Severe thunderstorms that hit the region late Wednesday morning and early afternoon have caused property damage in several counties.  

There are reports of power lines down and property damage in almost every county in our viewing area. 

Rain showers are expected Wednesday afternoon but the severe thunderstorm threat is over for our area. Stay with WVVA News for the latest updates and damage reports from across the region.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.