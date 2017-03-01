Severe thunderstorm warnings

Severe thunderstorm warning Northeastern Tazewell County, Central Bland County, Summers County, Mercer County Until 11:45 AM severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Oceana to near Welch to 6 miles west of War, moving southeast at 50 mph.Hazard: 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail Impact: hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, sliding and trees Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows.