Severe Thunderstorm Warning

By Frances Peyton, Weekend Meteorologist/ Multimedia Journalist
The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Northwestern Raleigh County in southeastern West Virginia...
  Northwestern Wyoming County in southern West Virginia...
  Northwestern Fayette County in southeastern West Virginia...

* Until 1045 AM EST

* At 948 AM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
  extending from near St. Albans to Oppy, moving east at 60 mph.

  HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. 

  IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to 
           mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. 

THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS...
 Interstate 77 in West Virginia near mile marker 96.
 West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 70 and 95.
 Route 119 between mile markers 1 and 60.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

