Beckley area Chick-fil-A locations celebrate "Fat Tuesday"

By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) -

Both Beckley Chick-fil-A stores got in on the Mardi Gras fun Tuesday evening.

An all-you-can-eat nugget night brought in huge crowds to the Eisenhower Dr. and Crossroads Mall locations.

According to Chick-fil-A marketing director Joshua McFarland, among the two stores combined, guests consumed 9,574 nuggets, Tuesday night.

McFarland says last year the individual record for most nuggets eaten was 74.

Tuesday, that record was shattered, with one guest eating 77 nuggets.

